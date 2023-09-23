Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Down 6%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.58. 177,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,059,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 181.01%. The firm had revenue of $171.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $43,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after buying an additional 75,884 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

