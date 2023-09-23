Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. 12,091,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 13,962,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after purchasing an additional 348,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

