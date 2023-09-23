Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 311,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 116,742 shares.The stock last traded at $32.99 and had previously closed at $33.38.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1434 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

