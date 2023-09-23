Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 311,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 116,742 shares.The stock last traded at $32.99 and had previously closed at $33.38.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1434 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
