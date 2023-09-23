Cartesi Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.27 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Cartesi token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $94.04 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,552,410 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

