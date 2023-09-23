Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 3,882 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

