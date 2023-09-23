Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $791.80 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $791.80 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00033724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,829,651,299 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

