CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 926 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.51, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

