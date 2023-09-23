IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) versus Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Financial Survey

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IM Cannabis and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IM Cannabis and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis N/A 7.66% 3.19% Heyu Biological Technology N/A N/A -409.04%

Risk and Volatility

IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.56, indicating that its stock price is 1,856% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and Heyu Biological Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $41.79 million 0.19 -$145.29 million N/A N/A Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 378.28 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IM Cannabis.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Heyu Biological Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in research, development, and manufacturing of healthcare equipment. The company is currently focused on developing Submillimeter Wave (Terahertz) Quantized Space Therapy Chamber, a medical equipment designed to treat cancer through cold nuclear fusion caused by cosmic ray muons in an enclosed chamber. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.