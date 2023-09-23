Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) is one of 429 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Duos Technologies Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duos Technologies Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Duos Technologies Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Duos Technologies Group Competitors 2004 13533 27624 674 2.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duos Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

32.5% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -55.74% -183.68% -57.40% Duos Technologies Group Competitors -81.55% -152.80% -10.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $15.01 million -$6.86 million -4.54 Duos Technologies Group Competitors $1.93 billion $227.60 million -12.28

Duos Technologies Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Duos Technologies Group rivals beat Duos Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software. The company's proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal for the automated inspection of trains while they are in transit. It also develops Automated Logistics Information Systems, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware; and training services. The company operates its services under Duostech Brand. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.