NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) versus STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Head-To-Head Comparison

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for STEP Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STEP Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 1 3 2 1 2.43

Profitability

STEP Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential downside of 53.61%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $12.48, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than STEP Energy Services.

This table compares STEP Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STEP Energy Services N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions 17.59% 61.01% 28.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STEP Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STEP Energy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions $3.65 billion 0.67 $314.97 million $2.67 4.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than STEP Energy Services.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats STEP Energy Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects. The company engages in fracturing logistics, engineering, remote fracture monitoring, and laboratory services. In addition, it offers pipeline, facility maintenance, pipeline pigging, and purging services. STEP Energy Services Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

As of September 1, 2023, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was acquired by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. This segment is also involved in the sand hauling, wellsite storage, and last mile logistics activities. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from its customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. It serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

