Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ellington Financial and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $14.55, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Rafael.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.2% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 42.05% 12.65% 1.04% Rafael -2,813.93% -14.63% -13.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $140.44 million 6.24 -$71.13 million $0.44 29.28 Rafael $410,000.00 118.54 -$124.66 million ($0.37) -5.41

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Rafael on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

