Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.1% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $205,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 252.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

