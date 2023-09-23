KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.59 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.