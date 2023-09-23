Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 89,841 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 393,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.