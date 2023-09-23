SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,342,001,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

