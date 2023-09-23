KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
