KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,792,538,000 after buying an additional 244,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,708. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $125.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

