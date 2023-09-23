Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.69) to GBX 3,800 ($47.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.74) to GBX 4,000 ($49.55) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.17) to GBX 2,950 ($36.54) in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

