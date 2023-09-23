KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 2,460 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $880,055,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $742,922,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.11.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Activision Blizzard

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.