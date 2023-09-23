KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

