KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

