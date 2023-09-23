First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,186,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

