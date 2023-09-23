KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $53.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.73 and a 200-day moving average of $429.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

