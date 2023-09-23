Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 101,393.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,952,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941,391 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $359,214,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,084,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 545,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $625.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

