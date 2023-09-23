Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 118,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 104,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

