Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 41 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,932. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO opened at $890.16 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $916.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $866.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $901.63.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

