Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

SAP stock opened at $132.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.49.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

