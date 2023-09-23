Drive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.71.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

