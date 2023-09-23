MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $126,000 Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.23%.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

