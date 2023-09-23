Coin98 (C98) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.98 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Coin98 has a market cap of $82.42 million and $4.98 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002941 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006786 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,222,211 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

