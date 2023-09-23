MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 10,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

