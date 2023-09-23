Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Trimmed by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

