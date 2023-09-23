MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $109,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,363.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $637,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,652.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

