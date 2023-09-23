First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $55.66.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

