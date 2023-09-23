First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2241 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

