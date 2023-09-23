First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on September 29th

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2023

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

QQXT opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $182.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQXT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Dividend History for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.