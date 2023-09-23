First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on September 29th

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

QQXT opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $182.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQXT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.