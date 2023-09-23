First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2217 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TDIV opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

