First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1589 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID opened at $94.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 109,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,398,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

