First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

