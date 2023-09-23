First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0261 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 218,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 191,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

