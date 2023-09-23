First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI opened at $45.75 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after buying an additional 354,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,625.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 118,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

