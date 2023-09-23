Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 2.6% Higher

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.05. Approximately 46,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 317,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Hibbett Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $542.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 44.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

