First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1804 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $247.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3,476.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

