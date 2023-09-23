First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 29th

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.412 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FTA opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $73.62.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.