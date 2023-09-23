First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1007 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $37.57 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 564.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 123,127 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000.

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

