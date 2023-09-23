First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FTAG opened at $26.34 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

