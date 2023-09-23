Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 26,231 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 26,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $16,525.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QRTEB stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

