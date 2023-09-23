ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Ekta Singh-Bushell Sells 4,622 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

