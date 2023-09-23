First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.