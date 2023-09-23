NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Salvatore Francis Mulia Sells 750 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $11,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,916.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $14.80 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $365.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. Analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NewtekOne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.